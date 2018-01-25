WATCH: Chipper, Vlad, Thome, Hoffman react to Baseball Hall of Fame phone call
Here are the reactions of four newest members of the Hall upon hearing the good news
On Wednesday evening, we learned that the BBWAA elected four new players into the Baseball Hall of Fame: Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman. Thanks to the great technology we possess in this day and age, we're able to see the four react as they hear the news via phone.
Here's Chipper:
The MVP there was whoever had the "wrong number" joke.
Next up, Vlad Guerrero:
Just a smile. Vlad staying cool, just as he did under pressure in the box.
Thome time:
Love seeing the emotions, even from afar.
Finally and fittingly, we'll go to the closer (note the AC/DC shirt on his wife in the background!):
There you have it. Four new Hall of Famers.
