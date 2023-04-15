The Chicago Cubs thumped the Dodgers by a score of 8-2 on Friday night, and the game marked the return of outfielder Cody Bellinger to Dodger Stadium. Bellinger, who spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers and won the 2019 NL MVP award with them, signed with the Cubs after being non-tendered by L.A.
Bellinger remains a very popular figure among Dodger fans, and no doubt they were looking forward to greeting him a warm ovation. They gave him one pregame, and the appreciation surged again in the second inning as Bellinger approached the plate for his first plate appearance as a visiting player. As Bellinger soon learned, though, this is the jurisdiction of MLB's new pitch clock:
Cody Bellinger got an ovation in his first game back at Dodger Stadium....and got a pitch clock violation 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/vdlh15r16q— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 15, 2023
Yes, that's strike one on Bellinger as he receives a standing o from the Dodger Stadium faithful. Thus far, plate umps have been quite strict and letter-of-the-law when it comes to enforcing the new pitch clock, and Jim Wolf didn't cut Bellinger any slack in this one.
By way of reminder, the pitch clock, which is new to MLB this year after having been tested in the minors for some time, works like this:
The use of the pitch clock in 2023 is the major reason why game times are down significantly from 2022 levels, which is the point from the league's perspective. That said, the new rule has yielded a handful of awkward moments, and this one certainly qualifies.
Bellinger wound up being down 0-2 during the at-bat in question but worked the count full before grounding out to Freddie Freeman at first base. However, he'd later go on to notch an RBI double.