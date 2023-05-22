How can you not be romantic about baseball? There are endless possibilities when it comes to wedding venues for a couple, and on Sunday, there was quite a unique one.

During Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, a couple got married in the stands at Oracle Park.

The NBC Sports Bay Area cameras even caught the couple's first kiss as they tied the knot. The pair of fans both had hints of orange in their wedding attire, as if getting married at Oracle Park wasn't evidence enough that they are big Giants fans.

Much like a traditional wedding, the bride even tossed her bouquet -- and it was caught by a fan in a Giants jersey.

And talk about a big guest list: nearly 30,000 people were spectators for the event.

Most important, the Giants were able to come away with a 7-5 win over the Marlins on the most important day in the lives of this couple. It also marked the Giants' fifth win in their last six games, so the team's hot streak was able to continue.

Fans in attendance had a day to remember. After all, it's not common to attend a wedding and a baseball game all in the same day.