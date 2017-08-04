WATCH: Cubs and D-Backs relievers put on a rain delay show, and it was hilarious

Thanks to Paul Goldschmidt's three home runs, the Diamondbacks outlasted the Cubs in a wild back-and-forth game at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon (ARI 10, CHC 8). At one point the D-Backs led the game 6-1. At another point the Cubs led 7-6.

Thursday's game feature two rain delays -- one prior to first pitch and another during the late innings. During the second delay, relievers for both teams were cooped up in the new bullpens under the bleachers at Wrigley Field. That sounds boring, but the two teams made the best of it. The rain delay turned into a comedy sketch show. Check it out:

I have questions. For starters, has Carl Edwards Jr. ever actually caught a fish before? Not sure about that technique there. And who decided Rubby De La Rosa would have to roll up the mound during the bowling skit?

Anyway, amazing work by the relievers. Definitely edge to the D-Backs though. Can't beat that bobsled skit.