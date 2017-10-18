WATCH: Cubs bullpen breaks into dance after Schwarber's home run vs. Dodgers

It's delightfully weird

The Cubs got off to a hot start in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers in Chicago, and so did the team's dance crew in the bullpen. Following Kyle Schwarber's first-inning home run to give the Cubbies an early 1-0 lead, the relief pitchers in the bullpen got loose in their own special way.

There is quite a lot going on here, but most of it is exceptional. I'm not quite sure where any of these individual dances were learned from, but collectively the group looks like a bunch of middle schoolers hopped up on way too much sugar at a sleepover. It's worth noting that the Cubs relievers have celebrated every home run hit this season with a quirky little dance. It's delightfully weird and it's just what the playoffs were missing.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
SlingTV