WATCH: Cubs end Cardinals' postseason hopes, rob potential game-tying homer

The St. Louis Cardinals weren't likely to make the postseason. They entered Thursday 3 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies in the hunt for the second wild card with four left.

The good news is the Cardinals won't have to scoreboard-watch anymore following a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The bad news is that's because St. Louis was mathematically eliminated from contention in perhaps the most painful way possible: at home, by the Cubs, with the game ending on a fantastic catch on a would-be game-tying home run from Paul DeJong.

Take a look at what Leonys Martin did:

Impressive.

For those wondering, this is the first time the Cardinals have missed the postseason in consecutive years since 2007-08.