WATCH: Cubs end Cardinals' postseason hopes, rob potential game-tying homer

Leonys Martin broke St. Louis' heart on Thursday

The St. Louis Cardinals weren't likely to make the postseason. They entered Thursday 3 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies in the hunt for the second wild card with four left.

The good news is the Cardinals won't have to scoreboard-watch anymore following a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The bad news is that's because St. Louis was mathematically eliminated from contention in perhaps the most painful way possible: at home, by the Cubs, with the game ending on a fantastic catch on a would-be game-tying home run from Paul DeJong.

Take a look at what Leonys Martin did:

Impressive.

For those wondering, this is the first time the Cardinals have missed the postseason in consecutive years since 2007-08.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

