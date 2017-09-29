WATCH: Cubs end Cardinals' postseason hopes, rob potential game-tying homer
Leonys Martin broke St. Louis' heart on Thursday
The St. Louis Cardinals weren't likely to make the postseason. They entered Thursday 3 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies in the hunt for the second wild card with four left.
The good news is the Cardinals won't have to scoreboard-watch anymore following a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The bad news is that's because St. Louis was mathematically eliminated from contention in perhaps the most painful way possible: at home, by the Cubs, with the game ending on a fantastic catch on a would-be game-tying home run from Paul DeJong.
Take a look at what Leonys Martin did:
–30– pic.twitter.com/W25FuKv9tJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 29, 2017
Impressive.
For those wondering, this is the first time the Cardinals have missed the postseason in consecutive years since 2007-08.
-
MLB Thursday: Stanton homers twice
Thursday brings us plenty of home-stretch action, so keep it right here
-
Mets under Collins have been a mess
Terry Collins is in his last days managing the Mets
-
Bill Murray in a movie about the Cubs?
The Cubs, of course, ended their World Series drought last year if you didn't hear
-
Yanks celebrate HRs with fake interviews
There's a 'camera' and everything
-
MLB responds to Khalifa weed endorsement
MLB would like you to know its stance on marijuana, we suppose
-
MLB clinching scenarios for Thursday
Much has been decided but we've still got some uncertainty heading into the postseason
Add a Comment