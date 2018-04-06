Watch Cubs vs. Brewers online: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
The NL Central promises to be competitive this year, as the Cubs and Brewers square off
The Cubs figure to be contenders once again this year, while the Brewers are chasing their crown in the NL Central. With both teams looking up-and-down heading into the 2018 season, even the early-season series are important for two teams looking to own tiebreakers later on.
The Cubs barely owned the season series in 2017, going 10-9 against the Brewers. The Brewers, however are coming for that top spot, with their most notable offseason move being a trade for Christian Yelich from the Marlins. The Brewers will have Zach Davies on the mound against Yu Darvish, one of the Cubs' major signees for this season. Both pitchers struggled in their first starts, with Davies getting a loss while Darvish ended up with a no-decision, and both will take the mound looking to normalize their 9+ ERAs a bit.
For the Cubs, Kris Bryant is off to a red-hot start, while Yelich has lived up to his billing so far. It promises to be a tough race to the top, and it starts here for both teams. Of course, somehow everyone in the Central is chasing the Pirates to start the season.
Here's how you can watch the Cubs and Brewers on Saturday:
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 7
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish (0-0) vs. Zach Davies (0-1)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (check local listings)
- Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 6
Michael Rusk gives his top three MLB plays for April 6
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Royals vs. Indians odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Royals vs. Indians game 10,000 times
-
Phillies OF not happy with playing time
Nick Williams took a not so subtle shot at manager Gabe Kapler and his love of analytics
-
Brewers lose Knebel to injury in blowout
Knebel is heading to the disabled list
-
MLB Thursday: Mets spoil Nats' opener
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action