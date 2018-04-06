Watch Cubs vs. Brewers online: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers

The Cubs figure to be contenders once again this year, while the Brewers are chasing their crown in the NL Central. With both teams looking up-and-down heading into the 2018 season, even the early-season series are important for two teams looking to own tiebreakers later on.

The Cubs barely owned the season series in 2017, going 10-9 against the Brewers. The Brewers, however are coming for that top spot, with their most notable offseason move being a trade for Christian Yelich from the Marlins. The Brewers will have Zach Davies on the mound against Yu Darvish, one of the Cubs' major signees for this season. Both pitchers struggled in their first starts, with Davies getting a loss while Darvish ended up with a no-decision, and both will take the mound looking to normalize their 9+ ERAs a bit.

For the Cubs, Kris Bryant is off to a red-hot start, while Yelich has lived up to his billing so far. It promises to be a tough race to the top, and it starts here for both teams. Of course, somehow everyone in the Central is chasing the Pirates to start the season.

Here's how you can watch the Cubs and Brewers on Saturday:

Date : Saturday, Apr. 7



: Saturday, Apr. 7 Time : 4:05 p.m. ET



: 4:05 p.m. ET Location : Miller Park -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Miller Park -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Starting Pitchers : Yu Darvish (0-0) vs. Zach Davies (0-1)

: Yu Darvish (0-0) vs. Zach Davies (0-1) TV Channel : Fox Sports 1 (check local listings)



: Fox Sports 1 (check local listings) Online Stream : fuboTV (Try for free)



: fuboTV (Try for free) Live Stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.



