Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in NL playoff race: MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time

While the Chicago Cubs have already clinched a spot in the National League playoffs, they are hoping to hold off the surging Milwaukee Brewers (7-3 in last 10 games, four straight wins) for the NL Central title. After taking game one on Friday, the Cubs dealt another hit to St. Louis' playoff hopes.

The Cards dropped their fifth game in a row after losing the series opener. St. Louis currently trails the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second wild card spot, with the Dodgers visiting the San Francisco Giants this weekend.

It's without a doubt going to be a crazy finish for the NL Central so here's what you need to know to watch Cubs vs. Cardinals on Saturday:

Cubs vs. Cardinals