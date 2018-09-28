Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in NL playoff race: MLB live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Cubs are trying to hold off the Brewers while the Cards are still fighting their way into the wild-card picture
While the Chicago Cubs have already clinched a spot in the National League playoffs, they are hoping to hold off the surging Milwaukee Brewers (7-3 in last 10 games, four straight wins) for the NL Central title. After taking game one on Friday, the Cubs dealt another hit to St. Louis' playoff hopes.
The Cards dropped their fifth game in a row after losing the series opener. St. Louis currently trails the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second wild card spot, with the Dodgers visiting the San Francisco Giants this weekend.
It's without a doubt going to be a crazy finish for the NL Central so here's what you need to know to watch Cubs vs. Cardinals on Saturday:
Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Date: Saturday, Sep. 29
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Starting pitchers: Cubs' Cole Hamels (4-2, 2.47 ERA) vs. Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (17-4, 2.94 ERA)
- TV channel: FOX
- Streaming: Fans in local markets can stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
