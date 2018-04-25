Watch Cubs vs. Indians: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Trevor Bauer and Jon Lester square off in a pitching duel
Neither the Cubs nor the Indians are off to scorching hot starts to start the season, but they're piecing things together. Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and the Pirates have cooled off in the NL Central while the Brewers have picked up the mantle. The Indians, meanwhile, lead the AL Central in an (unsurprisingly) weak division, despite losing 10-3 to the Cubs on Tuesday.
The Cubs will have Jon Lester on the mound to face off against a hot Indians lineup. Lester is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA so far this season, as he tries to stay undefeated and get the Cubs back up to speed in the Central. Obviously it's too early in the season to draw any real conclusions, but the Brewers have a roster that's built to last, and they may not be as susceptible to slipping as Pittsburgh was.
The Indians will be fielding Trevor Bauer, who is 1-2 with a 2.67 ERA. His record isn't indicative of his starts, as he's been pitching well, and his team has been held to five or fewer runs in three of his four starts. Bauer will try to right that ship tonight against a Cubs lineup that was missing Kris Bryant on Tuesday, and keep the Detroit Tigers several games back in the Central.
Here's how you can watch the Cubs and Indians on Wednesday night:
- Date: Wednesday, April 25
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Starting Pitchers: CHC -- Jon Lester (2-0, 3.10 ERA) vs. CLE -- Trevor Bauer (1-2, 2.67 ERA)
- TV Channel: SportsTime Ohio (check local listings), ESPN
- Local Stream: Indians fans in the Cleveland market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
