When attending a baseball game, fans often have to keep their head on a swivel -- especially when young children are involved. That certainly was the case during Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

During the fifth inning, Padres catcher Luis Campusano popped a foul ball into the seats on the third base and one fan quite an impressive catch. While feeding a baby that was strapped to his chest, the man was able to catch the foul ball -- while also protecting his child.

It wasn't even just that the fan had to read the ball off of Campusano's bat. The ball ended up bouncing off some seats before he was able to snag it, making it all that much more difficult to pull off.

The announcers and fans around him were absolutely in awe of the tremendous feat. In addition to all that, the baby didn't move a muscle and was clearly too busy to care.

While the Reds lost the game 9-6, it's clear that this fan probably won't remember a ton about the outcome. He'll remember when he pulled off the "Dad of the Year" moment, catching a ball off the bat of Campusano, one of the Padres' top prospects.