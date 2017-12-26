WATCH: Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
Smith was the 7th overall pick in the 2017 draft
The holiday season is a time for giving, and this Christmas, Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith gave his parents the gift of a lifetime.
On Monday, Smith gave his parents Pamela and Tim a letter informing them he has paid off the mortgage on their house. Here's the sweet reveal:
"Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love. Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," read the letter.
Smith grew up in South Florida and went to college at the University of Virginia. The D-Backs made him the 7th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft and paid him a $5,016,300 signing bonus.
After turning pro this summer, the 21-year-old first baseman hit .318/.401/.415 with more walks (27) than strikeouts (24) in 51 Single-A games. MLB.com currently ranks Smith as the No. 1 prospect in Arizona's system.
