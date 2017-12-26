WATCH: Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas

The holiday season is a time for giving, and this Christmas, Diamondbacks prospect Pavin Smith gave his parents the gift of a lifetime.

On Monday, Smith gave his parents Pamela and Tim a letter informing them he has paid off the mortgage on their house. Here's the sweet reveal:

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

"Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love. Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am, I want our family home to be yours," read the letter.

Smith grew up in South Florida and went to college at the University of Virginia. The D-Backs made him the 7th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft and paid him a $5,016,300 signing bonus.

After turning pro this summer, the 21-year-old first baseman hit .318/.401/.415 with more walks (27) than strikeouts (24) in 51 Single-A games. MLB.com currently ranks Smith as the No. 1 prospect in Arizona's system.