The hardest hit on MLB's Opening Day came from a security guard at Dodgers Stadium.

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan ran onto the field in hopes to propose to his girlfriend during the team's Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Instead, he was subsequently subject to a firm, bone-crunching tackle by a security guard.

The disturbance took place as the Dodgers routed the visiting Diamondbacks, 8-2.

In multiple videos, Dodgers fan Ricardo Juarez was seen jumping over the outfield wall and sprinting to center field, where he then got on a knee and hoisted a ring box in the air as he asked girlfriend Ramona Saavedra to marry him. But security quickly intervened to end the spectacle, as Juarez was absolutely lit up by a tackle before being pinned down by three guards.

Even Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. couldn't help but react to the hit from nearby.

Thankfully for Juarez, his making a spectacle out of the proposal had a happy ending: The couple both confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Saavedra said yes.

"Tad bit extreme but he's a LEO," Saavedra wrote. "What can you expect. And of course I said YES!"

Juarez's proposal offered an unusual diversion to what was otherwise an Opening Day rout by the Dodgers of their NL West foe. Will Smith led the way with three hits and four runs as the Dodgers victimized Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, who allowed five runs in all -- the first time he's allowed more than three runs in a game since last July.

Rookie James Outman also made a strong impression, scoring a two-run homer in the sixth inning before adding a single in the eighth.