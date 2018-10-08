Watch Dodgers vs. Braves in MLB playoffs: Live score, updates, NLDS Game 4 stream info, TV channel, start time

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their National League Divisional Series on Monday afternoon after the Braves hung on for a win in Game 3. Los Angeles leads the series 2-1.

The Dodgers are going with lefty Rich Hill in an effort to close this series out. He was again limited by injuries during the regular season, though he did go 11-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 132 2/3 innings spread across 24 starts and one relief appearance. Hill has not pitched since the final day of the regular season, so he's on seven days rest.

As for the Braves, they will bring Game 1 starter Mike Foltynewicz back on short rest in Game 4. He threw 50 pitches in two innings in Game 1 on Thursday night. The Dodgers punished him for four runs on three hits and three walks, including two home runs. The alternative to Foltynewicz would be Julio Teheran, who had a 3.94 ERA during the regular season.

This is a best-of-five series, so Game 4 is an elimination game for Atlanta. The Dodgers can wrap up the series with a win and punch their ticket to the NLCS, where they'd take on the Brewers. The Braves are trying to force a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday.

Lineups

Dodgers: 1. Joc Pederson, LF; 2. Justin Turner, 3B; 3. Max Muncy, 1B; 4. Manny Machado, SS; 5. Yasmani Grandal, C; 6. Enrique Hernandez, 2B; 7. Cody Bellinger, CF; 8. Yasiel Puig, RF; 9. Rich Hill, P.

Braves: 1. Ronald Acuna Jr., CF; 2. Ozzie Albies, 2B; 3. Freddie Freeman, 1B; 4. Nick Markakis, RF; 5. Johan Camargo, 3B; 6. Tyler Flowers, C; 7. Ender Inciarte, CF; 8. Charlie Culberson, SS; 9. Mike Foltynewicz, P.

