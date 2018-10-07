Watch Dodgers vs. Braves in MLB playoffs: NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time
The Braves and Dodgers continue their NLDS with Game 3 on Sunday
The Atlanta Braves return home and hope to stave off elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS in SunTrust Park.
The Dodgers won the first two games of this best-of-five series, and the Braves have yet to score a run in the NLDS. It's a battle of young arms in this one, as Walker Buehler (2.62 ERA and 4.08 K/BB ratio in 137 1/3 innings) goes for the Dodgers opposite Atlanta's Sean Newcomb (3.90 ERA, 1.98 K/BB ratio in 164 innings).
History is certainly working against the Braves. Of the 78 teams to be down 0-2 in a best-of-five MLB postseason series, just 10 (12.8 percent) came back to win that series.
Here's what you need to know to watch Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3:
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Braves
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 7
- Time: 8:07 p.m. ET
- Location: SunTrust Park in Atlanta
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.
Live updates
If the live blog doesn't load, click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees win in Boston to even ALDS 1-1
The Yankees chased David Price early to build an insurmountable lead and steal a win before...
-
Gary Sanchez homers twice in Game 2
Sanchez now owns the longest homer in Fenway during the Statcast era
-
Yankees chase Price in second inning
Judge and Sanchez homered as Price's playoff woes continued
-
Bregman homers off 'Tyler' Bauer
Bregman has six postseason homers in 20 games
-
Cole dominates for Astros in Game 2
The Astros move to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series
-
Lindor's homer gives Indians Game 2 lead
The Cleveland shortstop struck a blow against Gerrit Cole and the Astros in ALDS Game 2