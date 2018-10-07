Watch Dodgers vs. Braves in MLB playoffs: NLDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time

The Atlanta Braves return home and hope to stave off elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS in SunTrust Park.

The Dodgers won the first two games of this best-of-five series, and the Braves have yet to score a run in the NLDS. It's a battle of young arms in this one, as Walker Buehler (2.62 ERA and 4.08 K/BB ratio in 137 1/3 innings) goes for the Dodgers opposite Atlanta's Sean Newcomb (3.90 ERA, 1.98 K/BB ratio in 164 innings).

History is certainly working against the Braves. Of the 78 teams to be down 0-2 in a best-of-five MLB postseason series, just 10 (12.8 percent) came back to win that series.

Here's what you need to know to watch Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3:

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers vs. Braves

Date : Sunday, Oct. 7



: Sunday, Oct. 7 Time : 8:07 p.m. ET



: 8:07 p.m. ET Location : SunTrust Park in Atlanta



: SunTrust Park in Atlanta TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Live updates

If the live blog doesn't load, click here.