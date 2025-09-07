A few hours after celebrating the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. breaking the consecutive games played record, the Baltimore Orioles had another celebration at Camden Yards. The Orioles went from being no-hit with two outs in the ninth inning by Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to an improbable walk-off win Saturday night (BAL 4, LAD 3).

"I think some of Cal's magic resonated and affected us there in the ninth," O's interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game (via the Baltimore Sun).

Infielder Jackson Holliday broke up the no-hitter with a two-out home run in the ninth. He's the first player to snap a no-hitter with a two-out ninth inning homer since since Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager against Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez last Aug. 6. Here is the home run, which came on Yamamoto's season-high 112th pitch:

"Honestly, I was just going up there for a pitch to hit and not get out," Holliday told reporters, including the Baltimore Sun, after the game. He added he realized in the eighth inning that the no-hitter would come down to him with two outs in the ninth.

The home run ended Yamamoto's night. He was masterful, walking only two batters (both in the third inning) and striking out 10. Righty Blake Treinen replaced Yamamoto and did not retire any of the four batters he faced (double, hit-by-pitch, two walks in that order). Former Oriole Tanner Scott then entered and surrendered the two-run walk-off single to Emmanuel Rivera.

"There's no words," Treinen said after the game. "I cost us one of the better outings I've ever seen in my career with Yamamoto. He deserved better than that."

"Extremely special," Rivera said about the walk-off win on Ripken's anniversary. "Not only because of the ceremony and everything going on, but also because of the outcome of this game."

Saturday is the longest no-hit bid in a loss since the Milwaukee Brewers took a no-hitter into the 11th inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023. The Yankees got their first hit with one out in the 10th inning of that game, and won it on Kyle Higashioka's walk-off double in the 13th inning.

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Dodgers and their seventh loss in the last eight games. Their lead in the NL West is down to one game over the San Diego Padres (SD 10, COL 8). Saturday was the Dodgers' fourth straight game scoring three runs or fewer. Offense, not pitching, has been their single biggest issue during this recent slump.

"It's hard to recount a game like this," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's loss. "Where you feel like there's so many things where you get a little bit of momentum, build off a great outing by Yoshinobu, and take that into tomorrow. And then, obviously, it completely flipped."

There still has not been a no-hitter in baseball this season. Yamamoto is the third pitcher to take a no-hitter into the ninth inning this year, joining Cincinnati Reds righty Nick Martinez (June 27 vs. Padres) and Cleveland Guardians righty Gavin Williams (Aug. 6 vs. New York Mets).

The last season without a no-hitter was 2005, and the last season without a no-hitter until September was 2006. Florida Marlins righty Aníbal Sánchez no-hit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 6 for 2006's only no-hitter.

Saturday's loss dropped the Dodgers to 78-64. The Orioles are 66-76.