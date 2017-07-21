WATCH: Fan catches a foul ball in her beer and chugs her drink

This is a weird variation of the party foul, and it kind of makes the term more literal than it has any business being. At a Clinton LumberKings and Fort Wayne TinCaps battle over weird capitalizations, a fan caught a foul ball in her beer and did what any self-respecting baseball fan does: She chugged it. Obviously most fans want to enjoy their $14 beers, but when duty calls duty calls.

A foul ball landed in a @TinCaps fan's beer, so there's only one thing left to do...



Cheers! 🍺 #MiLB pic.twitter.com/oaBFaykATi — MiLB.com (@MiLB) July 21, 2017

Glossing over the TinCaps logo because that's very much not the point, she couldn't even be bothered to take the ball out of the cup. She downed it while the guy she was there with just applauded, blatantly not sure what to do with himself in the situation.

That's what minor league baseball is all about. The only thing that could have made it more complete was if it was "Foul Ball Night" where every fan that catches a foul ball in their beer and chugs it gets a TinCaps pillow or something.