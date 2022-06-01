A Queens, N.Y. man attending Tuesday's game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals made a spectacular grab on a home run ball, reaching over a railing to make a one-handed catch while holding his one-year old son.

Alan Alcantara, 31, of the Ridgewood neighborhood in Queens used his free hand to catch a home run from Starling Marte that came in the direction of him and his son Levi Alcantara's catch made him an instant star, stunning the SNY broadcasters.

The viral highlight has since earned 1.7 million views on SNY's Twitter account.

According to the Associated Press, Alcantara had been attending the game as part of an organized church group, and he attributed his barehanded catch to instinct and his own experience playing baseball while growing up in the Dominican Republic.

"In Dominican Republic, we don't all get to have gloves, so we do play baseball barehanded, so I figured I could do it," Alcantara said. "I did it many times when I was a kid, so why not?"

Although Alcantara's catch will make for a good family memory -- Alcantara and his wife have two children and are expecting a third -- they will not keep the ball. Alcantara stated that he will give the ball to his pastor, who is a diehard Mets fan.

Alcantara's catch was just one of many opportunities that fans had to make catches of home run balls, as the Mets blew out the Nationals, 10-0, on Tuesday night.