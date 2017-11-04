WATCH: Fans step up to defeat gravity, save a hat at Astros' World Series parade

The champion Astros on Friday held their World Series victory parade through the streets of Houston. As you would expect, Astros rooters stacked themselves all along the parade route in order to catch a glimpse of the belt-and-title-holders.

For instance ...

That's a parking garage pretty well stuffed the gills with 'Stros fans. We can't say for certain that this is the parking garage of note, but at this parade something pretty cool happened at, yes, a parking garage.

An Astros fan dropped her hat from the upper reaches of a parking, and then teamwork proceeded to make the dream work (in which the dream is returning this fan's hat). Please admire the human spirit, via Twitter user @AlanEnokian ...

This lady dropped her hat, and Houston came in clutch to get it back up to her #earnedhistory pic.twitter.com/1thxzO7B6i — enokez (@AlanEnokian) November 3, 2017

People, that was pretty cool. Also, know that what you saw above is fully in keeping with the Wonder Pets ethos ...

Good job, Houston. Good job, people who hang out in parking garages.