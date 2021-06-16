San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the longest home run of his career on Wednesday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

Tatis's blast, his 21st of the season, came on an 0-1 changeup from left-hander Kyle Freeland during the top of the third inning. Take a look:

According to Statcast, Tatis's home run had a 113.1 mph exit velocity and carried 477 feet. The longest home run hit by any player this season belongs to Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes, who clobbered a ball some 485 feet in April.

Previously, Tatis' longest home run had traveled 468 feet -- that particular ball was hit against then-Chicago Cubs lefty José Quintana in July 2019. For additional perspective, here are the five longest home runs of his career (including Wednesday's):

June 16, 2021: 477 feet vs. Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies) July 20, 2019: 468 feet vs. José Quintana (Chicago Cubs) April 4, 2021: 465 feet vs. Chris Devenski (Arizona Diamondbacks) September 25, 2020: 458 feet vs. Jeff Samardzija (San Francisco Giants) May 9, 2021: 454 feet vs. Johnny Cueto (San Francisco Giants)

Tatis entered Wednesday hitting .273/.346/.647 (178 OPS+) with 20 home runs and 13 stolen bases (on 15 tries) in 214 plate appearances. He trails Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by one for the MLB home run lead, though it's worth noting that he missed time because of injury. Were it not for that, Tatis might well be in the lead in both home runs and stolen bases. Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals currently leads in steals, with 17.

As for the Padres, they came into play on Wednesday with a 38-31 mark on the season, good for third in the National League West and five games back of the San Francisco Giants. The Padres were also four games south of the Los Angeles Dodgers.