WATCH: First pitch at Fenway goes terribly wrong and painfully for one camera man
Poor camera man, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time
Ah, the ceremonial first pitch. A baseball tradition. Nowadays, you pretty much never see a ceremonial first pitch unless you are watching the game live or something goes pretty wrong. Think about the 50 Cent debacle in Citi Field, for example. Sure, every once in a while there's a really touching moment and we cover those as well.
This one qualifies as feel-good, too, because former Jimmy Fund patient Jordan Leandre got to throw out the first pitch in Fenway Park on Wednesday. He's a pediatric cancer survivor.
On the pitch itself, though, something went wrong:
Ouch.
Also, this is a pretty incredible catch on the picture from the opposite side:
In case anyone is worried about Jordan, don't. He was taking it all in stride on Twitter and even had a good sense of humor about it early in the game when Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for four runs in the second:
Also, his Twitter bio includes a quick, "Yes, that was me."
Atta boy, Jordan.
As for the camera man: Get well soon, buddy. That's a tough one.
Hat-tip: Boston.com
