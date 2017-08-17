WATCH: First pitch at Fenway goes terribly wrong and painfully for one camera man

Ah, the ceremonial first pitch. A baseball tradition. Nowadays, you pretty much never see a ceremonial first pitch unless you are watching the game live or something goes pretty wrong. Think about the 50 Cent debacle in Citi Field, for example. Sure, every once in a while there's a really touching moment and we cover those as well.

This one qualifies as feel-good, too, because former Jimmy Fund patient Jordan Leandre got to throw out the first pitch in Fenway Park on Wednesday. He's a pediatric cancer survivor.

On the pitch itself, though, something went wrong:

Ouch.

Also, this is a pretty incredible catch on the picture from the opposite side:

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

In case anyone is worried about Jordan, don't. He was taking it all in stride on Twitter and even had a good sense of humor about it early in the game when Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for four runs in the second:

To make matters worse, I'm a pitcher 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

E-Rod struggling tonight, it's a shame they didn't leave me in. I was just getting warmed up — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

Also, his Twitter bio includes a quick, "Yes, that was me."

Atta boy, Jordan.

As for the camera man: Get well soon, buddy. That's a tough one.

Hat-tip: Boston.com