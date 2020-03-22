WATCH: Freddie Freeman crushes home run off his 3-year-old son in a game of backyard baseball
The Braves slugger is finding ways to still get in some batting practice during MLB's coronavirus shutdown
With the start of Major League Baseball's 2020 season pushed back until at least May because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), some baseball players may find themselves getting creative with ways to stay ready to play.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman certainly is going the extra mile to get a pitcher he can take some batting practice off of, and it just happens to be off his 3-year-old son, Charlie. Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted a video on Twitter of Freddie and Charlie, playing some backyard baseball on Sunday. The four-time All-Star decided not to take it easy on his son -- despite Charlie being a pre-schooler and Freddie having 227 career MLB home runs -- sending a ball deep into the woods of the Freeman's backyard. Charlie's reaction is priceless:
All 30 MLB teams have donated $1 million to assist ballpark workers affected by the league shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Freeman personally donated to relief efforts, pledging $50,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank and $50,000 to the Giving Kitchen, a program that provides emergency assistance to food service workers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Freeman also donated $25,000 to the Salvation Army.
CBS News has the latest updates about the virus, which has affected various sports globally and in the United States and more than 10,000 people have died due to the virus.
Here at CBS Sports, we have running updates on how sports leagues are responding to coronavirus.
