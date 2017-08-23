WATCH: Gary Sanchez goes full Aaron Judge, destroys pitch for 493-foot home run

The longest home run of the 2017 season was pegged at 495 feet by MLB.com's Statcast. It was hit by Aaron Judge of the Yankees. Judge's teammate nearly matched him on Tuesday with this prodigious blast in Detroit's Comerica Park:

493 feet?! The Kraken has been UNLEASHED. 😱 pic.twitter.com/nlHrfAvr65 — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2017

That was a 493-footer. Holy smokes was that ball destroyed. I remember the auxiliary press seating in the 2012 World Series was under that scoreboard in Comerica. I was sitting there and had a passing thought about "what if someone actually hit it this far" before kind of shaking my head in disbelief. Prime Miguel Cabrera wasn't even close to reaching us during batting practice.

Sanchez, by the way, is having quite the second-half power surge. He now has 11 homers since the All-Star break after hitting 13 before it. Of course, we all recall him hitting 20 in August and September last season, too, so extended hot streaks at this young stage of his career are becoming a thing.

