WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton crushes 43rd HR, sets new Marlins single-season record

There is absolutely no stopping Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton right now.

Monday night, during his team's series opener against the Giants (GameTracker), Stanton crushed his 43rd home run of the season. No other player has more than 35 home runs this season. Stanton has homered in five straight games and he's hit 22 home runs in his last 34 games. 22 homers in 34 games!

Here's video of Stanton's latest blast:

The 43 home runs are a career-high -- Stanton had never hit more than 37 home runs prior to 2017 -- and they're also a new Marlins single-season record. Here's the franchise single-season home run leaderboard:

Giancarlo Stanton, 2017: 43 (and counting) Gary Sheffield, 1995: 42 Giancarlo Stanton, 2012: 37 Giancarlo Stanton, 2014: 37 Miguel Cabrera, 2007: 34 Giancarlo Stanton, 2001: 34

Monday is the 117th game of the season for the Marlins, so Stanton still has 45 more games to play this year. He broke Sheffield's record Monday night and he's going to absolutely shatter it before the season it out. I hope he makes a run at 60 homers. That'd be fun.