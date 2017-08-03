WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton robs homer to keep shutout intact

The Marlins thumped the Nationals at home on Wednesday night by a score of 7-0. That shutout was momentarily imperiled with two outs in the ninth when Brian Goodwin sent a deep drive to right. Fortunately for purposes of combined shutouts, Giancarlo Stanton was on the case ...

Fine use of leather implements! Because of Stanton's hulking stature and sky-scraping home runs, we may not think of him as a guy who can go and get it. But there he is, going and getting it.

As for Stanton's Marlins, they're in second place in the NL East and just four games below .500. A wild-card berth for Miami is obviously a longshot, but the Marlins are clawing their way back toward respectability.