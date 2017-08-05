WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton's first home run at Braves' new park is his longest of 2017

UPDATE: Stanton hit his 35th homer of the season later in this same game and now has the MLB lead all to himself.

Very likely, Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins and Aaron Judge of the Yankees are going to be neck-and-neck for the MLB home-run lead all season. In keeping with that notion, Stanton tied Judge with his 34th crank of the season Friday night against the Braves ...

Per Statcast, that one went 477 feet, which makes it Stanton's longest home run of 2017. It's also the longest in the very brief history of SunTrust Park by a margin of, oh, 30 feet. Also, there's this ...

Stanton's first HR at #SunTrustPark Now has homered in 27 of 33 parks he's played in @Marlins — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) August 5, 2017

Have lumber, will travel. Stanton has hit eight home runs since the All-Star break, which is tied for the most in baseball. In matters related, he's also now batting .274/.368/.593 on the year with, yes, 34 homers. Your move, Judge.