The Texas Rangers are in a rut right now, and they have to hope Sunday is rock bottom.

The Rangers got walked off by Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants (SF 3, TEX 2) on the Little League-iest of Little League home runs at Oracle Park. The loss was Texas' fourth in five games and sixth in nine games.

Here is Ramos' walk-off "homer." You'll understand the scare quotes once you see the play:

Officially, that was scored an infield single with throwing errors on pitcher Luke Jackson and first baseman Jake Burger. Statcast says the ball left Ramos' bat at 58.7 mph and traveled only two feet before hitting the ground.

"I blacked out for a minute and then saw the guys waving and waving, and I just went," Ramos said after the game.

The Giants also beat the Rangers via walk-off on Saturday, though that was a fairly straightforward Patrick Bailey pinch-hit single to score Ramos from third base. Nothing Little League-ish about that. Sunday's win improved the Giants to an NL West best 19-10.

As for the Rangers, the back-to-back walk-off losses drop them to 15-13 on the season. Their last six losses have come by a total of 10 runs, and none by more than three runs. That's a lot of achingly close games and Texas kept coming up just short.