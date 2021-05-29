The San Francisco Giants were able to fend off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, topping their rivals by an 8-5 final in 10 innings. While you can get the feel for the game's biggest moments by skimming the play log -- e.g., Austin Barnes' two out, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, or Evan Longoria's run-scoring double against Kenley Jansen in the 10th -- you wouldn't know that the Giants' win was possible only because of a game-saving catch by outfielder Mike Tauchman that robbed Albert Pujols of a walk-off home-run.

Tauchman's grab occurred in the bottom of the ninth, just five pitches after Barnes tied up the game with his own blast. Pujols clobbered a hanging breaking ball from reliever Tyler Rogers, leaving Tauchman with no choice but to attempt a leaping grab over the wall. Luckily for the Giants, he was able to secure the ball and complete the transaction before falling onto the track.

Take a look:

"That's probably the most fun play you can make as an outfielder," Tauchman told MLB.com. "You practice it as a little kid over your chain-link fence in the backyard. The opportunities are so few and far between that when you get a chance at one, it's pretty cool."

Both Tauchman and Pujols are recent additions to the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. San Francisco added Tauchman in a late-April trade with the Yankees. He's since appeared in 26 games while hitting .202/.316/.310. Pujols, for his part, joined Los Angeles on May 17. In 10 games, he's hit .200/.250/.333 with a home run and five runs batted in.

As a result of Tauchman's heroics, the Giants will enter Saturday's contest tied with the Dodgers for second place in the National League West. Each team is 1 1/2 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres.