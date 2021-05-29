tauchman.png
The San Francisco Giants were able to fend off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, topping their rivals by an 8-5 final in 10 innings. While you can get the feel for the game's biggest moments by skimming the play log -- e.g., Austin Barnes' two out, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, or Evan Longoria's run-scoring double against Kenley Jansen in the 10th -- you wouldn't know that the Giants' win was possible only because of a game-saving catch by outfielder Mike Tauchman that robbed Albert Pujols of a walk-off home-run.

Tauchman's grab occurred in the bottom of the ninth, just five pitches after Barnes tied up the game with his own blast. Pujols clobbered a hanging breaking ball from reliever Tyler Rogers, leaving Tauchman with no choice but to attempt a leaping grab over the wall. Luckily for the Giants, he was able to secure the ball and complete the transaction before falling onto the track.

"That's probably the most fun play you can make as an outfielder," Tauchman told MLB.com. "You practice it as a little kid over your chain-link fence in the backyard. The opportunities are so few and far between that when you get a chance at one, it's pretty cool."

Both Tauchman and Pujols are recent additions to the Giants-Dodgers rivalry. San Francisco added Tauchman in a late-April trade with the Yankees. He's since appeared in 26 games while hitting .202/.316/.310. Pujols, for his part, joined Los Angeles on May 17. In 10 games, he's hit .200/.250/.333 with a home run and five runs batted in.

As a result of Tauchman's heroics, the Giants will enter Saturday's contest tied with the Dodgers for second place in the National League West. Each team is 1 1/2 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres