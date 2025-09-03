Two batters into the Giants vs. Rockies game in Colorado's Coors Field Tuesday, three players were ejected. Giants first baseman Rafael Devers -- who has been on fire of late -- hit a two-run shot to right field and apparently admired it far too long for Rockies' starter Kyle Freeland's tastes.

Freeland started yelling at Devers, Devers yelled back and, well, you get the picture. And the benches cleared.

A better angle to see Freeland start yelling at Devers is here:

In this highlight, you can see Giants third baseman Matt Chapman get to Freeland and shove him. Chapman was ejected along with Giants shortstop Willy Adames. On the Rockies' end, Freeland was ejected.

We don't often see brawls during home run trots, right? There was a Carlos Gomez home run in Atlanta a decade ago with reactions on both sides that basically caused a fight during his entire home run trot, but he made it within a few feet of home plate before Braves catcher Brian McCann was blocking him from getting there, but this brawl happened when Devers was on his way to second.

The best part of the whole situation, then, was Devers finishing his home run trot after the teams returned to their benches and the Rockies were getting Freeland's replacement, Antonio Senzatela, ready to take over.

Devers before this game was 12 for 23 with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI in his previous six games.

Also, the Giants entered the game having won eight of their last nine games to climb back to .500 and within five games of a playoff spot.