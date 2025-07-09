The San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-3, Tuesday evening in Oracle Park. This is one of those awesome cases where just seeing the score doesn't even remotely give you an idea of what transpired, because the Giants won this one in most improbable fashion in the bottom of the ninth.

Thanks in part to a two-run blast off the bat of Kyle Schwarber into McCovey Cove, the Phillies had a 3-1 lead heading to the ninth. Phillies reliever Jordan Romano, after getting the final two outs in the eighth, returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth. He's been vulnerable this season, so it wasn't too surprising when the Giants grabbed two baserunners with one out. That meant the tying run was on first base and the winning run was at the plate in the form of Patrick Bailey.

He clubbed a shot to deep right-center in the general vicinity of what has long been known as "triples alley," but every once in a while you'll see a nasty carom off the wall and, well, just watch this thing.

That was trouble from the get-go and nearly left the yard. It was mere inches from a walk-off homer. But then it was a walk-off homer anyway, only it was of the inside-the-park variety. Usually when there's an inside-the-park home run, a defender can be blamed, but that's difficult here. But, man, there's just really not much that could be done there and I'm willing at accept the notion that nothing could've been done by right fielder Nick Castellanos or center fielder Brandon Marsh to keep Bailey from circling the bases.

In recorded history, which can be spotty the further back we get, this appears to be the 40th all-time walk-off, inside-the-park home run (via Stathead). The three most recent:

On Aug. 19, 2016, Tyler Naquin did it in Cleveland against Toronto to break a 2-2 tie. It was a solo shot.

It was May 25, 2013 when Giants' outfielder Angel Pagan had a two-run winner. It isn't surprising that this ballpark had another.

On June 11, 2004, it was the Devil Rays getting the win when Rey Sanchez pulled it off.

The last time it was at least three runs scoring to end the game on a walk-off, inside-the-park homer was in 1984, when Tim Teufel of the Twins did it. You have to go back even further -- Aug. 11, 1926 -- to find the last time it was accomplished by a catcher. That was when Bennie Tate of the Washington Nationals did it against the New York Yankees.

In a fun quirk, the first time in recorded history this ever happened was a three-run, inside-the-park home run by the Giants. They were the New York Giants then and it was against the Phillies with Larry Doyle playing hero (box score here). It happened July 6, 1914.

The present day Phillies haven't fared very well against the Giants either as they've now lost 18 of their last 21 games at Oracle Park.

And on the subject of inside-the-park home runs, Bailey and Lawrence Butler of the Athletics made MLB history on Tuesday.