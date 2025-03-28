As if the Dodgers' star-studded roster isn't intimidating enough, they had a star fan deliver their latest World Series trophy in style ahead of their Opening Day game against the Tigers.

Ice Cube brought the Los Angeles cool -- and the Commissioner's Trophy -- to Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Ice Cube, the rapper and actor whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Sr., is one of the most recognizable Los Angeles sports fans, and he's become closely connected with the Dodgers' latest World Series triumph. He performed ahead of the 2024 World Series Game 2 against the Yankees and then performed (and celebrated with manager Dave Roberts) at the championship parade a few days later.

While it was Opening Day across MLB, the reigning champs entered Thursday 2-0 thanks to a pair of wins over the Cubs in the Tokyo Series.

2025 MLB predictions: Expert picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and other awards for new season Matt Snyder

After a 4-1 World Series win over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers had one of the most fruitful offseasons in MLB, adding prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell among others while retaining Teoscar Hernàndez.

The Dodgers are a significant favorite to win the 2025 World Series, but no MLB team has repeated since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.