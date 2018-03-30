Watch Indians Opening Day vs. Mariners online: MLB live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will host the Cleveland Indians to begin the new Major League Baseball season
The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.
The new campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic postseason aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: Every team can pretend otherwise.
One of the best teams in the American League will pair up with a team who is hoping to make good on a closing window.
The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber captured the hardware with a 202 ERA+ in 203 innings. Kluber started just 29 times, but twirled five complete games, including three shutouts. He also struck out a career-best 7.36 per walk issued. The odds are Kluber will earn Cy Young consideration for a fifth consecutive season.
Felix Hernandez, meanwhile, isn't on that level anymore. He did pitch better over his 16 starts in 2017 than he had the previous year, with his strikeout-to-walk ratio improving from 1.88 to 3.00. Hernandez figures to be limited pitch-count wise -- he missed too much time in spring after taking a comebacker off his forearm to threaten the 100-pitch mark.
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Safeco Field -- Seattle, Washington
- Starting Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Felix Hernandez
- TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
- Live Stats: GameTracker
