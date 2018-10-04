Watch Indians vs. Astros ALDS Game 1: MLB playoffs live stream info, TV channel, start time

The Indians and Astros will kick off their American League Divisional Series Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a showdown of Major League Baseball's two best pitching rotations.

Corey Kluber will be Cleveland's Game 1 starter while Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner went 20-7 this season with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts. Verlander went 16-9 on the 2018 season, posting a 2.52 ERA and career-best 0.902 WHIP and 290 strikeouts.

Houston pitchers lead the American League in ERA (3.11), opponent average (.217), WHIP (1.10), starter's ERA (3.17) and bullpen ERA (3.00). The Indians became the first major-league pitching staff to have four 200-strikeout pitchers on the same staff in a single season.

Cleveland is back in the playoffs for the third straight year, seeking redemption for a 2017 playoff run cut short by the New York Yankees, and Houston is seeking to defend its World Series title and become the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees in 1998-2000.

Here's what you need to know to watch Indians vs. Astros Game 1:

ALDS Game 1: Indians vs. Astros

Date : Friday, Oct. 5



: Friday, Oct. 5 Time : 2:05 p.m. ET



: 2:05 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas



: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

So who wins every playoff game? And which teams are a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get MLB Playoff picks from the proven model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.