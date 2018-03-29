Watch Indians vs. Mariners online: 2018 MLB Opening Day live stream info, odds, TV channel, starting pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will host the Cleveland Indians to begin the new baseball season
The Major League Baseball regular season is here.
The new campaign will begin on Thursday, March 29. From there, the 30 teams will make the six-month trek with an eye on reaching the postseason. Of course, not every team has realistic playoff aspirations. But that's the beauty of Opening Day: Everyone can pretend otherwise.
One of the best teams in the American League will pair up with a team who is hoping to make good on a closing window.
The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber captured the hardware with a 202 ERA+ in 203 innings. Kluber started just 29 times, but twirled five complete games, including three shutouts. He also struck out a career-best 7.36 per walk issued. The odds are Kluber will earn Cy Young consideration for a fifth consecutive season.
Felix Hernandez, meanwhile, isn't on that level anymore. He did pitch better over his 16 starts in 2017 than he had the previous year, with his strikeout-to-walk ratio improving from 1.88 to 3.00. Hernandez figures to be limited pitch-count wise -- he missed too much time in spring after taking a comebacker off his forearm to threaten the 100-pitch mark.
Here's how you can catch the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game:
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Safeco Field -- Seattle, Washington
- Starting Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Felix Hernandez
- TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
- Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
How to watch Cardinals vs. Mets opener
The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals kick off the new Major League Baseball season
-
MLB Opening Day SP matchups, ranked
Fifteen Opening Day games equals 15 pitching matchups. We ranked 'em all
-
When is 2018 MLB Opening Day?
It's now a slate of 13 games for Major League Baseball's Opening Day on Thursday
-
Cardinals nearing deal with Greg Holland
Holland is the last remaining unsigned big name free agent
-
How to watch Cubs Opening Day
The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins kick off the new baseball season
-
Davis to bat leadoff for Orioles
Davis can get on base and the Orioles lack a true alternative