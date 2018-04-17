Watch Indians vs. Twins from Puerto Rico: MLB live stream info, TV channel, odds, starting pitchers
Two teams battle for early AL Central supremacy amid a surprising Twins start
Put the Minnesota Twins in the category of surprising division leaders, as they find themselves tied with the Indians at the top of the AL Central in the earliest stages of the season. Behind the smoking hot bat of Joe Mauer and some quality pitching from unforeseen the places, the Twins are 7-4 and just ahead of the 8-6 Indians, who can overtake Minnesota with a good series.
Minnesota had its last three games postponed against the White Sox, so it will definitely be fresh, but this next game being in Puerto Rico means that's not much of a threat. Baseball probably isn't meant to be played in Minnesota Aprils, but such is life. The Twins will have Jake Odorizzi on the mound, an offseason acquisition from the Rays that has started 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA. Odorizzi, who was in the Rays' organization before the Twins, has been a welcome addition to a Twins' rotation that needed bolstering.
For the Indians, Corey Kluber needs no introduction. He's 1-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 23 innings. All of this to say, he's still pretty good coming off of a Cy Young campaign. The Twins' bats will need to be solid against Kluber, but at least he won't have the advantage of the cold splintering everyone's bats as soon as they make contact.
Here's how you can watch the Indians and Twins from Puerto Rico on Tuesday night:
- Date: Tuesday, April 17
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Hiram Bithorn Stadium -- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Starting Pitchers: CLE -- Corey Kluber (1-1, 1.57 ERA) vs. MIN -- Jake Odorizzi (1-0, 2.20 ERA)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Local Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
