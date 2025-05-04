Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday recorded his first career multi-home run game on Sunday, launching two solo shots against the Kansas City Royals (GameTracker). In turn, Holliday (21) became the fourth-youngest Oriole to accomplish the feat -- with only Manny Machado (20), Boog Powell (20), and Dick Kokos (21 but younger) besting him in that respect.

Holliday entered Sunday hitting .250/.323/.357 (101 OPS+) with two home runs and two stolen bases in his first 27 games. Those marks have been lifted by a recent hot streak. Even prior to Sunday's milestone performance, he hit .297/.422/.378 over his last 14 games. Whether or not those gains are the product of a selective endpoint or the sign of a young player coming into their own is to be seen.

Coming into last spring, Holliday was considered to be the top prospect in the minors. He lost some of his shine after an initially brutal promotion to the majors. He would later return, and would perform better (albeit not to the level expected of him based on his pedigree and minor-league play), but he still finished with a 65 OPS+. There have been some signs of growth this season with Holliday, particularly with his bat-to-ball skills: he's reduced his whiff rate from 30% to 23.1%, and from 23% to 16% on pitches in the strike zone. He's also hit a greater share of his balls in the proverbial sweet-spot area -- between 10 and 30 degrees.

Other parts of Holliday's game, including his power, will require more patience. That's to be expected. Keep in mind, he was born on the same day as Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViollete, a candidate to go near the top of the draft come July.

The Orioles as a unit have disappointed so far this season. They came into Sunday with a 13-19 record that placed them last in the American League East. Additionally, the Orioles' minus-50 run differential was the second worst in the AL, ahead of only the Los Angeles Angels. While there's time for the Orioles to correct course, it's fair to note this hasn't been the start they envisioned.