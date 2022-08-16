It's not every day fans bump into their favorite athletes in public, especially while sporting their name and number. That is what happened to one Boston Red Sox fan who happened to be wearing his Jason Varitek shirt.

In a video posted to Twitter by Jason Vartitek's wife, Catherine, the former Red Sox catcher -- and current game planning coordinator and catching coach -- surprised a fan who happened to be wearing his shirt that day. The fan didn't immediately recognize Varitek as the two carried on a casual conversation.

Varitek eventually introduced himself, and the fan couldn't believe it took so long for him to recognize the Boston legend, especially while wearing No. 33 on his back.

Drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the 1994 MLB Draft, Varitek was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1997, and he stayed with the team throughout his MLB career. Varitek played 1,546 games with the Red Sox and hit .256 with 193 home runs and 757 RBI.

A key part of the 2004 and 2007 World Series teams, Varitek retired from baseball following the 2011 season. Since 2012, Varitek has worked for the Red Sox in various off-field roles, and is currently a uniformed member of the coaching staff under manager Alex Cora.