LOS ANGELES - The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday night with Game 1 in Dodger Stadium. Many people are excited, as well they should be. It's a hell of a Fall Classic matchup. Among many other aspects here to consider is the two biggest American cities taking part. One on each coast!

I hear there was once a rivalry between the coasts in the rap industry. In light of that, here's a hype video featuring Jay-Z and Alicia Keys (New York) and 2Pac (California):

For Games 1 and 2, let them welcome everyone to the wild, wild west before we switch back to New York, the concrete jungle where dreams are made of. OK, I'll stop now.

We can still get fired up here. It's the best sporting event of the year. The World Series is upon us.