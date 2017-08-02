WATCH: Joey Gallo hits home run so far his Rangers teammates can't believe it

Gallo, as we already knew, can hit the ball far, but this is something else

Rangers 23-year-old infielder Joey Gallo entered Tuesday night's game batting just .197. However, he also entered Tuesday night's game with a .512 slugging percentage and 25 homers in 95 games. That is to say, he's not a threat to win the batting title, but young Gallo is indeed a threat to win the home run title. 

He hits a lot of home runs, yes, and he also hits them quite far. "Light-tower power" is what they say about guys like Gallo. For a towering example of his power capabilities, please witness what he did to a cowhide orb against the Mariners on Tuesday night ... 

Yes, Elvis Andrus, we too are amazed by what we have witnessed. You see a lot of balls land on the grass beyond center in Arlington, but over the grass? That doesn't happen often. Digits forthcoming ... 

Joey Gallo, fount of amazement. 

