WATCH: Joey Votto had a very Joey Votto night against the Cubs at Wrigley Field

On Monday night, the Cubs knocked around the Reds in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field (CHC 15, CIN 5). The Cubbies won the game in a blowout, though the star of the show was Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

First, the Cubs employed a rather unique defensive alignment against the former NL MVP. They used three infielders and four outfielders against Votto in the fifth inning. For real. Check it out:

Cubs using four outfielders for Votto #reds pic.twitter.com/9xJ7GRBAhZ — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) August 15, 2017

Votto, being the hitting savant he is, managed to beat that four outfielders alignment for a double. He hooked a ball down the right-field line. That's one way to do it. Here's the double:

Later in the game Votto added a pair of singles, so he has now reached base safely in 19 consecutive games. It's been more than a decade since someone did that, and Votto is very close to reaching the all-time record.

Votto lined single to RF. Has reached at least twice in 19-strt games, longest since Bonds' 20 in 2004. Two shy of Ted Williams 1948 record — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) August 15, 2017

During this 19-game multiple-times-on-base streak, Votto is hitting .450/.612/.767 with 23 walks and seven strikeouts. That is incredible, even in a 19-game sample. Votto is truly one of the best hitters of his generation. Power, average, walks ... he does it all.

Of course, no Reds game would be complete without Votto messing around with the home fans. He gets on base and he has fun at the park. That's what Votto does. On Monday, Votto picked up a foul ball, and rather than hand it off to a fan, he chucked it clear out of Wrigley Field. Check it out:

Joey: Let's find a Reds fan to give this to.

Inner Joey: THROW IT OUT OF THE STADIUM pic.twitter.com/HUnDw7owHI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2017

I don't know how anyone doesn't love Joey Votto. He's a great player and he's got a great personality. Baseball needs more players like him.