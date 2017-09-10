WATCH: Jose Abreu triples to complete the sixth cycle in White Sox history

In a 13-1 victory over the Giants, the White Sox had some fun on Saturday night. At the top of the list would be first baseman Jose Abreu, who hit for the cycle.

Here's the triple that completed the job, thankfully with Hawk Harrelson going crazy.

It was career triple No. 11 that put Jose Abreu into the record books. #Cyclepic.twitter.com/w5pImV3IlQ — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2017

And here's a happy Abreu, post-game in a celebratory pose!

Happy José.



9/9/17 – A day José will never forget. #Cycle pic.twitter.com/6y4Y92gsb5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 10, 2017

This was the first time in Abreu's career that he hit for the cycle. He went 4 for 5 with three runs, three RBI, a double, a triple and a home run. Quite a day.

Per the White Sox, this was the sixth time in club history a player hit for the cycle. The last time was all the way back on April 27, 2000, when Jose Valentin pulled it off. Further, Major League Baseball announced that this was the seventh time a player has hit for the cycle in 2017.

Obviously with the 13 runs and 20 hits -- including six home runs -- Abreu wasn't alone in having a huge day. In fact, both Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson also had a triple and home run. Never before had even two White Sox in a game had both a triple and home run, per Christopher Kamka, let alone three like we witnessed on Saturday night.

Hitting for the cycle is pretty sexy, but I think I like the latter stat more than anything. That's amazingly fun -- and to reiterate, the White Sox had all kinds of fun on Saturday.