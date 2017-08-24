WATCH: Josh Harrison breaks up Rich Hill's no-hitter, years after dashing another
Harrison has a thing for ending no-hit bids
On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Rich Hill entered the 10th inning of his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates having thrown nine no-hit innings. Josh Harrison ensured Hill wouldn't complete a 10th.
Harrison delivered a 2-1 pitch to the left-field bleachers, ending Hill's no-hit bid and cinching a walk-off victory for the Pirates, who had received a good start from youngster Trevor Williams.
Here's a look at the home run:
This wasn't Harrison's first time dashing history. Back in May 2012, it was Harrison who ended Justin Verlander's no-hit bid with one out in the ninth.
Of course, Harrison has upped his stock tremendously since then, when he was a 24-year-old with little big-league success under his belt. He entered the night hitting .281/.348/.440 in 2017. Earlier in the summer, Harrison made his second All-Star team.
Major-league pitchers, keep this man away from your dreams of making history.
