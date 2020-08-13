Watch Now: Highlights: Nationals at Mets ( 1:38 )

The Nationals had to start the season without their offensive star, Juan Soto, due to a positive COVID-19 test the night before the regular season started. Now back in his seventh game of the season, he continues to show he's one of the most talented offensive players in baseball. Earlier this week, Soto hit a 462-foot home run, setting a personal best in the home run distance department.

Wednesday, he set another personal best, going 466 feet with this mammoth blast.

That almost left Citi Field. Good lord. Usually balls hit that high don't go that far. Soto entered the game hitting .364/.391/.773. He now has three homers on the season. The Nationals got off to a 4-7 start but won the first two games of their series in New York and sprung out to an early lead in looking to get back to .500 on Wednesday.