Friday night, Juan Soto returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time as a member of the Mets. Soto left the Yankees, who he helped reach the World Series last year, for the Mets and a record $765 million free-agent contract this past offseason. Friday is the first game of 2025 Subway Series (GameTracker). They'll play three games in the Bronx this weekend, and three games in Citi Field in July.

How would Soto be received by the Yankee Stadium crowd? Listen for yourself:

No love lost, I would say. Soto, after acknowledging the crowd, would work a 3-0 count against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón before eventually drawing a five-pitch walk.

When it was time to play in right field, some of the fans in the bleachers turned their backs on Soto:

Soto had an incredible season for the Yankees last year, and was a significant contributor during their postseason run, but he rejected their $760 million offer and signed elsewhere, and that's not going to earn you cheers. Not when you were a one-year Yankee rather than someone who spent years with the team, I suppose.

"It's going to be 50,000 against 1. They're going to try to get on me, you know. It's part of it," Soto said about his return to Yankee Stadium earlier this week. "Whatever they do, they have a right to do it ... It's going to be good. We're going to have a good time."

Soto, 26, entered the Subway Series with a .255/.380/.465 batting line and eight home runs. That is career best production for most players but it represents a down year for Soto, who hit .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs with the Yankees last season. That earned him a third-place finish in the AL MVP voting.

The Yankees pivoted to Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and others soon after Soto signed with the Mets. Fried, who will start Sunday's Subway Series finale, has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. Goldschmidt is having a resurgent season as well.

Both the Mets and Yankees are in first place as the Subway Series begins. The Mets are 28-16 and 2.5 games up on the Phillies in the NL East. The Yankees are 25-18, and their four-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East is the largest division lead in baseball.