Back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs -- yes, that's five straight -- isn't something you see often. In fact, it's never been done in MLB history (the record is four, done 11 times). But Tuesday, the Kansas Jayhawks accomplished the feat in the third inning as part of a 29-1 romp over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

It's just the fourth time in Division-I history a team has hit five straight home runs. The Jayhawks joined ...

2006 South Carolina (vs. Georgia)

1998 Eastern Illinois (vs. Morehead State)

1992 Centernary (vs. SFA)

Already leading 6-1, Kansas' dinger party began with Chase Diggins' three-run shot. Then came solo shots from Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger and Jackson Hauge. Overall, Kansas scored eight runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, eight more in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh. The game was called after seven innings via run rule.

The 29 runs and the 28-run margin are both Kansas records versus a Division I opponent.

You'll notice an interesting backdrop for the feat, too. Minnesota is currently playing its home games inside U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL's Vikings. Even though Wednesday was actually quite pleasant in Minneapolis, the Golden Gophers begin their seasons indoors to avoid the normal cold.

Diggins and Hauge finished with two home runs and seven RBI apiece for the Jayhawks, who improved to 15-2 on the season and begin Big 12 play Friday against Baylor.