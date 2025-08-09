Bianka Bryant, the 8-year-old daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, took center stage Friday night at Dodger Stadium with the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the Los Angeles Dodgers' tribute game honoring her father.

Bianka showed impressive poise and accuracy, delivering a smooth windup before sending a one-hopper into the glove of 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman amid loud cheers from the crowd. Joined by her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and sisters Natalia, 22, and Capri, 6, Bianka helped the family celebrate Kobe Bryant Night, a growing annual tradition for the Dodgers.

This was Bianka's second consecutive year throwing out the first pitch at the event. Last year, she made a memorable debut on the mound, and this year's performance showed she's growing more confident in the role.

Fans in attendance also received a special Kobe Bryant bobblehead featuring the NBA icon wearing his No. 8 Lakers jersey while holding a baseball bat -- a nod to Kobe's lesser-known baseball skills and ambidextrous abilities, including his preference to bat left-handed despite being right-handed.

It's been more than five years since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with seven others. Since then, the Dodgers have paid tribute to Kobe's impact on the city and its sports culture.

On the field, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw outpitched Max Scherzer in a showdown between two future Hall of Famers, leading Los Angeles to a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.