There have been some outlandish first pitches throughout the years, but few were anything like what Ludacris did ahead of the Atlanta Braves game on Wednesday night. It was Ludacris Night at Truist Park, and the Atlanta-based rapper put on a show with his first pitch.

The festivities began with Braves mascot Blooper driving Ludacris onto the field via his ATV, and the musician was wearing comically large arms and shoes. No, Luda hadn't been taking workout tips from The Rock. He was wearing props from his famous "Get Back" music video.

Ludacris stomped out to the mound, and while he didn't go all the way back to the rubber, he can be forgiven in this instance. With the ball stuck to one of his giant hands, Ludacris wound up and fired a surprisingly accurate first pitch, given the circumstances.

There have been some truly head-scratching first pitches over the years (looking at you, 50 Cent), but Ludacris showed some real potential on the bump.

The Braves might've considered using Ludacris out of the bullpen after that, but they didn't need much help. Starter Charlie Morton allowed two runs in five innings of work, and the relievers combined for four shutout innings in a 5-2 win.