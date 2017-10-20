WATCH: Magic Johnson celebrates Dodgers' NLCS grand slam at Lakers game

Magic was watching his Dodgers take care of business in the NLCS while at the Lakers game

Thursday night at Wrigley Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to clinch their first NL pennant since way back in 1988. They lead the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the best-of-seven NLCS (GameTracker).

And so far, things are going very well for the Dodgers. Staff ace Clayton Kershaw is dominating in Game 5 and the offense chased Jose Quintana in the third inning. The game's big blow: Enrique Hernandez's grand slam off Hector Rondon, which gave the Dodgers a 7-0 lead. To the video:

Among those watching Game 5 from afar is Dodgers co-owner and Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. The NBA Hall of Famer is at the Staples Center back home waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers to play their season-opener Thursday night.

Here's Magic reacting to Hernandez's grand slam while at the Lakers game:

That is pretty cool. The Lakers had not yet started their game at the time of the grand slam, so the Dodgers game was being shown on the scoreboard. Everyone in attendance got to see -- and celebrate -- Hernandez's grand slam while at the Staples Center.

