No switch-hitter has ever hit more home runs in a season than Cal Raleigh. Seattle Mariners backstop slugged his 54th home run of his historic 2025 season on Sunday afternoon, tying Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle for a most home runs by a switch-hitter in a single season in baseball history. The Mariners still have 12 games remaining for Raleigh to add to his total.

Raleigh took Angels righty Kyle Hendricks deep for his 54th home run of the season. Here's the video:

Here is the single-season home run leaderboard for switch-hitters:

Cal Raleigh, 2025 Mariners: 54 and counting Mickey Mantle, 1961 Yankees: 54 Mickey Mantle, 1956 Yankees: 52 Lance Berkman, 2006 Astros: 46 Chipper Jones, 1999 Braves: 45

On only eight other occasions has a switch-hitter hit even 40 home runs in a season, and Mantle accounts for two of those eight.

Raleigh is also approaching Ken Griffey Jr.'s Mariners' franchise record of 56 home runs in 1997 and 1998. With 12 games to play, Raleigh could challenge Aaron Judge's American League single-season record of 62 home runs in 2022. He won't catch Barry Bonds for the all-time record (73 home runs in 2001), though Judge is within reach.

Raleigh's 54 home runs lead baseball and are well ahead of Judge's 47, which are second in the AL. The AL MVP race is Judge vs. Raleigh at this point. Raleigh has the edge in home runs, the Yankees captain has the edge in WAR, and both teams are in contention. A race to the finish it will be.

Earlier this season, Raleigh broke Salvador Perez's single-season home run record for a primary catcher when he swatted his 49th homer of the season on Aug. 24. Perez hit 48 home runs with the Royals in 2021. Raleigh has obliterated that record and still has plenty of time to add to his total.

Raleigh, 28, was a third-round pick by the Mariners in 2018. This year's power display did not come out of nowhere. He hit 27 home runs in 2022, his first full MLB season, then slugged 30 homers in 2023 and 34 in 2024. Including his 47-game debut in 2021, Raleigh's 93 home runs from 2021-24 were the most ever for a catcher in his first four big-league seasons.