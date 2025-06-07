A disastrous season for the Atlanta Braves keeps getting worse. Saturday afternoon the Braves got walked off by Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants, extending their losing streak to six games. The Braves are 27-36 on the season, which means they are two games under .500 even if you take away their 0-7 start.

Bryce Elder's masterpiece -- 12 strikeouts in eight innings of one-run ball -- went to waste because the offense could only muster two runs. In the end though, the Braves had a lead going into the ninth inning Saturday, and they couldn't close it out.

Saturday's walk-off loss comes two days after the Braves blew a six-run ninth inning lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. Raisel Iglesias was on the mound for that meltdown. He did not get the save chance Saturday. It went instead to Pierce Johnson. The result was the same -- another Braves loss in a season full of them.

It's getting late early for the Braves. Let's say you thought they were a 95-win team coming into the season. That would not have been an unreasonable projection. Well, if the Braves play at a 95-win pace the rest of the way, they will finish the season with only 85 wins, and that might not be enough for a wild-card spot.

Right now, the third wild-card team (Giants, coincidentally enough) is on pace to win 92 games. It get to 92 wins, Atlanta needs to go 65-34 the rest of the way. Is that doable? Yeah, it is, just highly improbable. The Braves have problems on offense, on the mound, on defense, all over.

Atlanta could sell at the deadline, though their core is locked up so affordably that the Braves could contend next year. A rebuild is not needed. Move some pieces at the deadline, improve the organizational depth (a glaring issue), reinforce the roster in the offseason, then get after it in 2026.

If the Braves do sell, Marcell Ozuna would be their most attractive trade chip as a rental bat, though he's a DH and wouldn't fit every roster. Chris Sale's $18 million club option for 2026 means he would likely stay. That's someone who could help the Braves win next year.

The Braves will look to avoid the three-game sweep in San Francisco on Sunday. Spencer Strider (0-4, 5.68) and Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.18) are the scheduled starters.