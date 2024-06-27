Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees was forced to go into a brief rain delay. Luckily for Mets fans, one famous figure found something to do to help pass the time.

With heavy thunderstorms rolling through Queens, McDonald's mascot Grimace could be seen chugging a beer as a sea of fans on the Shea Bridge cheered him on.

Grimace has become quite the good luck charm for the Mets in recent weeks. Since throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on June 12, the Mets have put together an 11-2 record.

The contest ended up being delayed for over an hour, but Mets fans didn't seem to mind too much as they were being entertained by Grimace's antics. The Mets went on to beat the Yankees 12-2, taking the latest Subway Series.